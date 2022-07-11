Insights on the Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Automatic Pipe Threading Machine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Automatic Pipe Threading Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Automatic Pipe Threading Machine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automatic Pipe Threading Machine market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Automatic Pipe Threading Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Automatic Pipe Threading Machine performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Automatic Pipe Threading Machine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Crushing Machines for Plastic Pipes?

Breakup by Type

Heat Shrink Tube

Metal Tube

Others

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Equipment

Construction Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Breakup by Company

RIDGID

Hi-Tech Machine Tools

OMP

HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO

Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG

EMAG Salach GmbH

ipm srl

Solwet Marketing Private Limited

Baruffaldi Plastic Technology

ECVV

SICA

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global No Till Drill Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global No Till Drill Market Size by Region

5.1 Global No Till Drill Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global No Till Drill Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global No Till Drill Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global No Till Drill Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global No Till Drill Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global No Till Drill Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global No Till Drill Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa No Till Drill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa No Till Drill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 RIDGID

7.1.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

7.1.2 RIDGID Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 RIDGID Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 RIDGID Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 RIDGID Recent Development

7.2 Hi-Tech Machine Tools

7.2.1 Hi-Tech Machine Tools Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hi-Tech Machine Tools Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hi-Tech Machine Tools Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hi-Tech Machine Tools Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 Hi-Tech Machine Tools Recent Development

7.3 OMP

7.3.1 OMP Corporation Information

7.3.2 OMP Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 OMP Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 OMP Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 OMP Recent Development

7.4 HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO

7.4.1 HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO Corporation Information

7.4.2 HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 HF HAYTEK PLASTIC AND PLASTIC MACHINERY CO Recent Development

7.5 Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG

7.5.1 Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Sächsische Haustechnik Dresden KG Recent Development

7.6 EMAG Salach GmbH

7.6.1 EMAG Salach GmbH Corporation Information

7.6.2 EMAG Salach GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 EMAG Salach GmbH Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 EMAG Salach GmbH Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 EMAG Salach GmbH Recent Development

7.7 ipm srl

7.7.1 ipm srl Corporation Information

7.7.2 ipm srl Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ipm srl Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ipm srl Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 ipm srl Recent Development

7.8 Solwet Marketing Private Limited

7.8.1 Solwet Marketing Private Limited Corporation Information

7.8.2 Solwet Marketing Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Solwet Marketing Private Limited Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Solwet Marketing Private Limited Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 Solwet Marketing Private Limited Recent Development

7.9 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology

7.9.1 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Recent Development

7.10 ECVV

7.10.1 ECVV Corporation Information

7.10.2 ECVV Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ECVV Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ECVV Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 ECVV Recent Development

7.11 SICA

7.11.1 SICA Corporation Information

7.11.2 SICA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SICA Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SICA Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Products Offered

7.11.5 SICA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Distributors

8.3 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Distributors

8.5 Automatic Pipe Threading Machine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

