North America Doughnuts Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

A doughnut or donut is a type of fried dough confectionery or dessert food. The doughnut is popular in many countries and prepared in various forms as a sweet snack that can be homemade or purchased in bakeries, supermarkets, food stalls, and franchised specialty vendors.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Doughnuts in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dunkin? Brands

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Mister Donut

J.CO Donuts

Mad Over Donuts

Doughnut Time

McDonald?s

Starbucks

Donut King

Go Nuts Donuts

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market Segment by Type, covers

Yeast

Cake Style

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Service

Retail

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Doughnuts market.

Chapter 1, to describe Doughnuts Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Doughnuts, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Doughnuts, for each country, from 2012 to 2021;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2021;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Doughnuts market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2021 to 2026;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Doughnuts Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Doughnuts Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Yeast

1.2.2 Cake Style

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food Service

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2012-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dunkin? Brands

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Doughnuts Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Dunkin? Brands Doughnuts Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.1.4 Business Overview

2.1.5 Dunkin? Brands News

2.2 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Doughnuts Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Doughnuts Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2.4 Business Overview

2.2.5 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts News

2.3 Mister Donut

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Doughnuts Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Mister Donut Doughnuts Sales, Price, Revenue, Gro

