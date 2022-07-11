Japan – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Summary

Japan – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts, report provides the market size forecast and the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next five years. The report covers the industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for maritime and border security market over the forecast period.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Japanese defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Japanese defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the India's defense industry during 2021-2025, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Japan defense industry.

Scope

– In August 2019, Japan?s Ministry of Defense published the budget request for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020. An approximate total of US$48 billion was requested for defense funding for the upcoming FY, a 6.3% increase from the previous year.

– Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began his second term in 2012, the national defense budget has consistently increased year by year.

– The expanding expenses align with the Abe government?s shift away from pacifism.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Japan defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Japan market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Japan defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Japan government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country.

– The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

2. Regulation

2.1. Military Doctrine and Strategy

2.2. Budgeting Process

2.3. Procurement Policy and Process

3. Security Environment

3.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.2. Political and Strategic Alliances

4. Defense Market

4.1. Current Budget

4.2. Budgeted Procurements

4.3. Forecasted Procurements

4.4. Import Market Dynamics

4.5. Export Market Dynamics

4.6. Entry Strategy

5. Standing Fleet

5.1. Selected Land Platforms

5.2. Selected Air Platforms

5.3. Selected Maritime Platforms

6. Main Defense Companies

6.1. Mitsubishi Corp

6.2. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

6.3. Fujitsu Ltd

6.4. IHI Corp

6.5. NEC Corp

7. Business Environment

8. About this report

8.1. Definitions

8.2. Summary Methodology

8.3. Summary Methodology

9. Appendix

9.1. About GlobalData

9.2. Disclaimer

