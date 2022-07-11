Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The top five players of rheumatoid arthritis testing in the world include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthineers, and Werfen, with a total market share of more than 57%, of which the largest manufacturer is F. Hoffmann -La Roche, with over 16% market share. China is the global most important consumer market for rheumatoid arthritis testing, with a market share of about 46%. In terms of type, the market share of serological tests is over 50%. In the application field, the market share of hospitals and clinics is about 60%.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Segment by Type

Serological Tests

Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Tests and Medication Monitoring Tests

Imaging Tests

Others

Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report on the Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche

Beckman Coulter

Siemens Healthineers

Augurex Life Sciences

Svar Life Science AB

Aviva Systems Biology

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Microdrop

Werfen

Axis-Shield

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

7.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

7.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

7.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details

7.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview

7.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.2.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development

7.3 Beckman Coulter

7.3.1 Beckman Coulter Company Details

7.3.2 Beckman Coulter Business Overview

7.3.3 Beckman Coulter Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.3.4 Beckman Coulter Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

7.4 Siemens Healthineers

7.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

7.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

7.5 Augurex Life Sciences

7.5.1 Augurex Life Sciences Company Details

7.5.2 Augurex Life Sciences Business Overview

7.5.3 Augurex Life Sciences Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.5.4 Augurex Life Sciences Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Augurex Life Sciences Recent Development

7.6 Svar Life Science AB

7.6.1 Svar Life Science AB Company Details

7.6.2 Svar Life Science AB Business Overview

7.6.3 Svar Life Science AB Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.6.4 Svar Life Science AB Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Svar Life Science AB Recent Development

7.7 Aviva Systems Biology

7.7.1 Aviva Systems Biology Company Details

7.7.2 Aviva Systems Biology Business Overview

7.7.3 Aviva Systems Biology Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.7.4 Aviva Systems Biology Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Aviva Systems Biology Recent Development

7.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.8.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

7.8.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

7.8.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.8.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

7.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

7.9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.9.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.10 Microdrop

7.10.1 Microdrop Company Details

7.10.2 Microdrop Business Overview

7.10.3 Microdrop Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.10.4 Microdrop Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Microdrop Recent Development

7.11 Werfen

7.11.1 Werfen Company Details

7.11.2 Werfen Business Overview

7.11.3 Werfen Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.11.4 Werfen Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Werfen Recent Development

7.12 Axis-Shield

7.12.1 Axis-Shield Company Details

7.12.2 Axis-Shield Business Overview

7.12.3 Axis-Shield Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Introduction

7.12.4 Axis-Shield Revenue in Rheumatoid Arthritis Testing Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Axis-Shield Recent Development

