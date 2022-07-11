Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segment by Application

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Company

Cisco Systems

DELL

Ecessa Corporations

CloudGenix

Silver Peak Systems

Citrix Systems

Aryaka Networks

Elfiq Networks

Peplink

Versa Networks

Saicom

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cloud-based

1.2.3 On-premise

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

