Neutron Detectors Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

Neutron Detectors Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Neutron Detectors market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

The global top three neutron detector manufacturers include Photonis, Arktis Radiation Detectors, Thermo-Fisher Scientific, with a total market share of more than 40%, of which the largest manufacturer is Photonis, with a market share of more than 18%. The Americas is the global leading consumer market for neutron detectors, with a market share of over 35%. In terms of type, gas proportional detectors have a market share of over 75%. In the application field, the market share of the homeland security field accounts for more than 60%.

Neutron Detectors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neutron Detectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Neutron Detectors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Neutron Detectors Market Segment by Type

Gas Proportional Detectors

Scintillation Detectors

Other

Neutron Detectors Market Segment by Application

Homeland Security

Scientific Research

Industrial Application

The report on the Neutron Detectors market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Photonis

Arktis Radiation Detectors

Thermo-Fisher Scientific

Mirion Technologies

LND

ORDELA

Kromek Group

Silverside Detectors

Scientifica International

Proportional Technologies

Rotunda Scientific Technologies

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Neutron Detectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Neutron Detectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neutron Detectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neutron Detectors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Neutron Detectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Neutron Detectors Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Neutron Detectors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Neutron Detectors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Neutron Detectors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Neutron Detectors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Neutron Detectors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Neutron Detectors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Neutron Detectors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Neutron Detectors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Neutron Detectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Neutron Detectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Neutron Detectors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Neutron Detectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Neutron Detectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Neutron Detectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Neutron Detectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Neutron Detectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Photonis

7.1.1 Photonis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Photonis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Photonis Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Photonis Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.1.5 Photonis Recent Development

7.2 Arktis Radiation Detectors

7.2.1 Arktis Radiation Detectors Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arktis Radiation Detectors Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arktis Radiation Detectors Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arktis Radiation Detectors Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.2.5 Arktis Radiation Detectors Recent Development

7.3 Thermo-Fisher Scientific

7.3.1 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.3.5 Thermo-Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.4 Mirion Technologies

7.4.1 Mirion Technologies Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mirion Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mirion Technologies Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mirion Technologies Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.4.5 Mirion Technologies Recent Development

7.5 LND

7.5.1 LND Corporation Information

7.5.2 LND Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LND Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LND Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.5.5 LND Recent Development

7.6 ORDELA

7.6.1 ORDELA Corporation Information

7.6.2 ORDELA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ORDELA Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ORDELA Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.6.5 ORDELA Recent Development

7.7 Kromek Group

7.7.1 Kromek Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kromek Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kromek Group Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kromek Group Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.7.5 Kromek Group Recent Development

7.8 Silverside Detectors

7.8.1 Silverside Detectors Corporation Information

7.8.2 Silverside Detectors Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Silverside Detectors Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Silverside Detectors Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.8.5 Silverside Detectors Recent Development

7.9 Scientifica International

7.9.1 Scientifica International Corporation Information

7.9.2 Scientifica International Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Scientifica International Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Scientifica International Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.9.5 Scientifica International Recent Development

7.10 Proportional Technologies

7.10.1 Proportional Technologies Corporation Information

7.10.2 Proportional Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Proportional Technologies Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Proportional Technologies Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.10.5 Proportional Technologies Recent Development

7.11 Rotunda Scientific Technologies

7.11.1 Rotunda Scientific Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rotunda Scientific Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Rotunda Scientific Technologies Neutron Detectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Rotunda Scientific Technologies Neutron Detectors Products Offered

7.11.5 Rotunda Scientific Technologies Recent Development

