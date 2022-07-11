Insights on the Construction and Building Plastic Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Construction and Building Plastic market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Construction and Building Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Construction and Building Plastic Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Construction and Building Plastic market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Construction and Building Plastic market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Construction and Building Plastic global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Construction and Building Plastic performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Construction and Building Plastic type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Construction and Building Plastic ?

Segment by Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Acrylics

Composite Materials

Others

Segment by Application

Pipe and Ducts

Door Fittings

Insulation

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Arkema SA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Borelis AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Du Pont

Formosa Plastic Group

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Reliance Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Construction and Building Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Construction and Building Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction and Building Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction and Building Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Construction and Building Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Construction and Building Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Construction and Building Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Construction and Building Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Construction and Building Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Construction and Building Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Arkema SA

7.1.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arkema SA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Arkema SA Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Arkema SA Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.1.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

7.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.2.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

7.3 BASF SE

7.3.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF SE Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF SE Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.4 Borelis AG

7.4.1 Borelis AG Corporation Information

7.4.2 Borelis AG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Borelis AG Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Borelis AG Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.4.5 Borelis AG Recent Development

7.5 The Dow Chemical Company

7.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 The Dow Chemical Company Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.5.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

7.6 Du Pont

7.6.1 Du Pont Corporation Information

7.6.2 Du Pont Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Du Pont Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Du Pont Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.6.5 Du Pont Recent Development

7.7 Formosa Plastic Group

7.7.1 Formosa Plastic Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formosa Plastic Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Formosa Plastic Group Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Formosa Plastic Group Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.7.5 Formosa Plastic Group Recent Development

7.8 PetroChina Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 PetroChina Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 PetroChina Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PetroChina Co. Ltd. Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PetroChina Co. Ltd. Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.8.5 PetroChina Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Reliance Co. Ltd.

7.9.1 Reliance Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Reliance Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Reliance Co. Ltd. Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Reliance Co. Ltd. Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.9.5 Reliance Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Solvay SA

7.10.1 Solvay SA Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solvay SA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Solvay SA Construction and Building Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Solvay SA Construction and Building Plastic Products Offered

7.10.5 Solvay SA Recent Development

