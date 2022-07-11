Insights on the Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Handheld Explosives Trace Detector market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Handheld Explosives Trace Detector market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Mass Spectrometry Technology accounting for % of the Handheld Explosives Trace Detector global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Critical Infrastructure was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Handheld Explosives Trace Detector performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Handheld Explosives Trace Detector type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Handheld Explosives Trace Detector?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Mass Spectrometry Technology

Ion Mobility Spectrometry Technology

Segment by Application

Critical Infrastructure

Customs and Border Protection

Event Security

Law

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne

Hitachi

NUCTECH

Bruker

Westminster Group

Leidos

Auto Clear

DetectaChem

Smiths Detection

RS Dynamics

Securina

Visiontec Systems

Techik

Zoan Gaoke Electronics

Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment

EAS Group

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Handheld Explosives Trace Detector by Platform

3 Handheld Explosives Trace Detector by Application

4 Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Teledyne

7.2.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

7.2.2 Teledyne Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Teledyne Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Teledyne Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.2.5 Teledyne Recent Development

7.3 Hitachi

7.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hitachi Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hitachi Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.4 NUCTECH

7.4.1 NUCTECH Corporation Information

7.4.2 NUCTECH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NUCTECH Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NUCTECH Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.4.5 NUCTECH Recent Development

7.5 Bruker

7.5.1 Bruker Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bruker Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bruker Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bruker Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.5.5 Bruker Recent Development

7.6 Westminster Group

7.6.1 Westminster Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Westminster Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Westminster Group Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Westminster Group Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.6.5 Westminster Group Recent Development

7.7 Leidos

7.7.1 Leidos Corporation Information

7.7.2 Leidos Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Leidos Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Leidos Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.7.5 Leidos Recent Development

7.8 Auto Clear

7.8.1 Auto Clear Corporation Information

7.8.2 Auto Clear Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Auto Clear Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Auto Clear Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.8.5 Auto Clear Recent Development

7.9 DetectaChem

7.9.1 DetectaChem Corporation Information

7.9.2 DetectaChem Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 DetectaChem Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 DetectaChem Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.9.5 DetectaChem Recent Development

7.10 Smiths Detection

7.10.1 Smiths Detection Corporation Information

7.10.2 Smiths Detection Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Smiths Detection Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Smiths Detection Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.10.5 Smiths Detection Recent Development

7.11 RS Dynamics

7.11.1 RS Dynamics Corporation Information

7.11.2 RS Dynamics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RS Dynamics Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RS Dynamics Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Products Offered

7.11.5 RS Dynamics Recent Development

7.12 Securina

7.12.1 Securina Corporation Information

7.12.2 Securina Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Securina Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Securina Products Offered

7.12.5 Securina Recent Development

7.13 Visiontec Systems

7.13.1 Visiontec Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 Visiontec Systems Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Visiontec Systems Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Visiontec Systems Products Offered

7.13.5 Visiontec Systems Recent Development

7.14 Techik

7.14.1 Techik Corporation Information

7.14.2 Techik Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Techik Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Techik Products Offered

7.14.5 Techik Recent Development

7.15 Zoan Gaoke Electronics

7.15.1 Zoan Gaoke Electronics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zoan Gaoke Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zoan Gaoke Electronics Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zoan Gaoke Electronics Products Offered

7.15.5 Zoan Gaoke Electronics Recent Development

7.16 Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment

7.16.1 Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Products Offered

7.16.5 Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Recent Development

7.17 EAS Group

7.17.1 EAS Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 EAS Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 EAS Group Handheld Explosives Trace Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 EAS Group Products Offered

7.17.5 EAS Group Recent Development

