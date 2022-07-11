Bovine Collagen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bovine collagen is a naturally occurring protein present in the connective tissue, bones, cartilage, and hides of cows. Typically the collagen supplements you see in stores are derived from cowhides. There are several types of collagen, each composed of different amino acids. The collagen from cows happens to be similar to the collagen we have in our own bodies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bovine Collagen in global, including the following market information:
Global Bovine Collagen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bovine Collagen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Bovine Collagen companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bovine Collagen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bovine Collagen include Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Neocell, Nutravita, Love Life Supplements, Lapi Gelatine, SimplySupplements and Planet Paleo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bovine Collagen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bovine Collagen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bovine Collagen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Gelatin
Global Bovine Collagen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bovine Collagen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Care Products
Cosmetics
Food Industry
Other
Global Bovine Collagen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bovine Collagen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bovine Collagen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bovine Collagen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bovine Collagen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Bovine Collagen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Rousselot
Gelita
PB Gelatins
Neocell
Nutravita
Love Life Supplements
Lapi Gelatine
SimplySupplements
Planet Paleo
ANCIENT + BRAVE
R&D Systems
Vital Proteins
Dongbao Bio-Tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bovine Collagen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bovine Collagen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bovine Collagen Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bovine Collagen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bovine Collagen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bovine Collagen Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bovine Collagen Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bovine Collagen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bovine Collagen Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bovine Collagen Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bovine Collagen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bovine Collagen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bovine Collagen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bovine Collagen Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bovine Collagen Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bovine Collagen Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bovine Collagen Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
