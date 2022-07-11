Guilt-Free Desserts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Guilt-free desserts refer to a variety of desserts that are made from natural ingredients and consist of low calories. Plant-based ingredients are mostly used in guilt-free desserts. These desserts have become prevalent nowadays due to the increase in the concern for health issues that are caused by consuming foods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Guilt-Free Desserts in Global, including the following market information:

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Guilt-Free Desserts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Puddings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Guilt-Free Desserts include Karma Baker (US), Alternative Foods (Philippines), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Danone S.A. (France), Unilever (UK), Grupo Bimbo (US), Bliss Unlimited, LLC (US), HP Hood (Planet Oat) (US) and Cado (UK) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Guilt-Free Desserts companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Puddings

Cakes and Pastries

Ice Creams

Others

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dessert Shop

Coffee Shop

Supermarket

Others

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Guilt-Free Desserts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Guilt-Free Desserts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Karma Baker (US)

Alternative Foods (Philippines)

Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

Danone S.A. (France)

Unilever (UK)

Grupo Bimbo (US)

Bliss Unlimited, LLC (US)

HP Hood (Planet Oat) (US)

Cado (UK)

Ben & Jerry?s Homemade, Inc (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Guilt-Free Desserts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Guilt-Free Desserts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Guilt-Free Desserts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Guilt-Free Desserts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Guilt-Free Desserts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Guilt-Free Desserts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Guilt-Free Desserts Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Guilt-Free Desserts Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Guilt-Free Desserts Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Guilt-Free Desserts Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Guilt-Free D

