Guilt-Free Desserts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Guilt-free desserts refer to a variety of desserts that are made from natural ingredients and consist of low calories. Plant-based ingredients are mostly used in guilt-free desserts. These desserts have become prevalent nowadays due to the increase in the concern for health issues that are caused by consuming foods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Guilt-Free Desserts in Global, including the following market information:
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Guilt-Free Desserts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Puddings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Guilt-Free Desserts include Karma Baker (US), Alternative Foods (Philippines), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Danone S.A. (France), Unilever (UK), Grupo Bimbo (US), Bliss Unlimited, LLC (US), HP Hood (Planet Oat) (US) and Cado (UK) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Guilt-Free Desserts companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Puddings
Cakes and Pastries
Ice Creams
Others
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dessert Shop
Coffee Shop
Supermarket
Others
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Guilt-Free Desserts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Guilt-Free Desserts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Guilt-Free Desserts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Karma Baker (US)
Alternative Foods (Philippines)
Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)
Danone S.A. (France)
Unilever (UK)
Grupo Bimbo (US)
Bliss Unlimited, LLC (US)
HP Hood (Planet Oat) (US)
Cado (UK)
Ben & Jerry?s Homemade, Inc (US)
