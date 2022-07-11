IT Managed Services Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States IT Managed Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

IT Managed Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States IT Managed Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

IT Managed Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT Managed Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the IT Managed Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162934/it-managed-services

IT Managed Services Market Segment by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

IT Managed Services Market Segment by Application

BFSI

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government

IT and Telecom

Other

The report on the IT Managed Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

IBM

Accenture

Cognizant

Rackspace

SAS Institute

Presidio

CenturyLink

Unisys

Sapiens International

Cisco

Marco Technologies

Jade Global

Dell EMC

DXC Technology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global IT Managed Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of IT Managed Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Managed Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Managed Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of IT Managed Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global IT Managed Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global IT Managed Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global IT Managed Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global IT Managed Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global IT Managed Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global IT Managed Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global IT Managed Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global IT Managed Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global IT Managed Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America IT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America IT Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific IT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific IT Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe IT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe IT Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America IT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America IT Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa IT Managed Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa IT Managed Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 IBM

7.1.1 IBM Company Details

7.1.2 IBM Business Overview

7.1.3 IBM IT Managed Services Introduction

7.1.4 IBM Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 IBM Recent Development

7.2 Accenture

7.2.1 Accenture Company Details

7.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.2.3 Accenture IT Managed Services Introduction

7.2.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

7.3 Cognizant

7.3.1 Cognizant Company Details

7.3.2 Cognizant Business Overview

7.3.3 Cognizant IT Managed Services Introduction

7.3.4 Cognizant Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Cognizant Recent Development

7.4 Rackspace

7.4.1 Rackspace Company Details

7.4.2 Rackspace Business Overview

7.4.3 Rackspace IT Managed Services Introduction

7.4.4 Rackspace Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Rackspace Recent Development

7.5 SAS Institute

7.5.1 SAS Institute Company Details

7.5.2 SAS Institute Business Overview

7.5.3 SAS Institute IT Managed Services Introduction

7.5.4 SAS Institute Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

7.6 Presidio

7.6.1 Presidio Company Details

7.6.2 Presidio Business Overview

7.6.3 Presidio IT Managed Services Introduction

7.6.4 Presidio Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Presidio Recent Development

7.7 CenturyLink

7.7.1 CenturyLink Company Details

7.7.2 CenturyLink Business Overview

7.7.3 CenturyLink IT Managed Services Introduction

7.7.4 CenturyLink Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

7.8 Unisys

7.8.1 Unisys Company Details

7.8.2 Unisys Business Overview

7.8.3 Unisys IT Managed Services Introduction

7.8.4 Unisys Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Unisys Recent Development

7.9 Sapiens International

7.9.1 Sapiens International Company Details

7.9.2 Sapiens International Business Overview

7.9.3 Sapiens International IT Managed Services Introduction

7.9.4 Sapiens International Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sapiens International Recent Development

7.10 Cisco

7.10.1 Cisco Company Details

7.10.2 Cisco Business Overview

7.10.3 Cisco IT Managed Services Introduction

7.10.4 Cisco Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.11 Marco Technologies

7.11.1 Marco Technologies Company Details

7.11.2 Marco Technologies Business Overview

7.11.3 Marco Technologies IT Managed Services Introduction

7.11.4 Marco Technologies Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Marco Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Jade Global

7.12.1 Jade Global Company Details

7.12.2 Jade Global Business Overview

7.12.3 Jade Global IT Managed Services Introduction

7.12.4 Jade Global Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Jade Global Recent Development

7.13 Dell EMC

7.13.1 Dell EMC Company Details

7.13.2 Dell EMC Business Overview

7.13.3 Dell EMC IT Managed Services Introduction

7.13.4 Dell EMC Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

7.14 DXC Technology

7.14.1 DXC Technology Company Details

7.14.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

7.14.3 DXC Technology IT Managed Services Introduction

7.14.4 DXC Technology Revenue in IT Managed Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162934/it-managed-services

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States