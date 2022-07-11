Insights on the Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Plastic-Degrading Enzyme market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Plastic-Degrading Enzyme market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Plastic-Degrading Enzyme market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plastic-Degrading Enzyme market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Petrol accounting for % of the Plastic-Degrading Enzyme global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Passenger Car was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Plastic-Degrading Enzyme performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Plastic-Degrading Enzyme type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Plastic-Degrading Enzyme ?

Segment by Type

PETase

Lipase

Cutinase

Segment by Application

Single-use Plastic Bottles

Plastic Bags

Straws

Film

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

CARBIOS

Gk Biochemical Corporation

Fineotex Group

Dymatic Chemicals, Inc.

Amano Enzymes Corporation

Monozukuri

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Home Drug Delivery Service by Type

3 Home Drug Delivery Service by Application

4 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Drug Delivery Service Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CARBIOS

7.1.1 CARBIOS Corporation Information

7.1.2 CARBIOS Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CARBIOS Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CARBIOS Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Products Offered

7.1.5 CARBIOS Recent Development

7.2 Gk Biochemical Corporation

7.2.1 Gk Biochemical Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gk Biochemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Gk Biochemical Corporation Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Gk Biochemical Corporation Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Products Offered

7.2.5 Gk Biochemical Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Fineotex Group

7.3.1 Fineotex Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fineotex Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fineotex Group Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fineotex Group Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Products Offered

7.3.5 Fineotex Group Recent Development

7.4 Dymatic Chemicals, Inc.

7.4.1 Dymatic Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dymatic Chemicals, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dymatic Chemicals, Inc. Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dymatic Chemicals, Inc. Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Products Offered

7.4.5 Dymatic Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Amano Enzymes Corporation

7.5.1 Amano Enzymes Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Amano Enzymes Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Amano Enzymes Corporation Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Amano Enzymes Corporation Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Products Offered

7.5.5 Amano Enzymes Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Monozukuri

7.6.1 Monozukuri Corporation Information

7.6.2 Monozukuri Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Monozukuri Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Monozukuri Plastic-Degrading Enzyme Products Offered

7.6.5 Monozukuri Recent Development

