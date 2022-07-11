Uncategorized

Aerospace & Defense in Colombia

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in Colombia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

 

Key Highlights

 

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The Colombian aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $4.4bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2014 and 2018.

– The Civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $3.1bn, equivalent to 71.5% of the market's overall value.

– The Colombian government's heavy investment in military equipment has been a key driver of this market.

Table of content

Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market rivalry
1.6. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Who are the leading players?
7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?
7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?
8 Company Profiles
8.1. Airbus SE.
8.2. The Boeing Company
8.3. Saab AB
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Appendix
10.1. Methodology
10.2. Industry associations
10.3. Related MarketLine research
10.4. About MarketLine

 

