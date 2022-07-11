Aerospace & Defense in South America

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in South America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/south-america-aerospace-defense-38

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The South American aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $32.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2014 and 2018.

– The Civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $16.9bn, equivalent to 51.7% of the market's overall value.

– Chilean aerospace has been fueled by the formation of LATAM Airlines Group in 2012, where Chilean carrier LAN acquired Brazilian TAM Airlines.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the aerospace & defense market in South America

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aerospace & defense market in South America

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players? global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the South America aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the South America aerospace & defense market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the South America aerospace & defense market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the South America aerospace & defense market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up South America's aerospace & defense market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/aerospace-and-defense/south-america-aerospace-defense-38

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?

7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. The Boeing Company

8.2. Airbus SE.

9 Appendix

9.1. Methodology

9.2. About MarketLine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/aerospace-and-defense/south-america-aerospace-defense-38

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Aerospace and Defense in South America – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

