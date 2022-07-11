Insights on the Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Fiberglass Multi End Roving market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Fiberglass Multi End Roving market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fiberglass Multi End Roving market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Continuous Multi End Roving accounting for % of the Fiberglass Multi End Roving global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Food and Beverags was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Fiberglass Multi End Roving performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Fiberglass Multi End Roving type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Fiberglass Multi End Roving?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Continuous Multi End Roving

Chopped Multi End Roving

Segment by Application

Food and Beverags

Pulp and Paper

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

TIP Composite

Nippon Electric Glass

Jiangsu Changhai

Saint-Gobain

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

Johns Manville

AGY

CPIC

Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber

PPG Industries

CYS Glassfiber

Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology

Beihai Fiberglass

Taishan Fiberglass

Jining Huayi Composites

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Fiberglass Multi End Roving by Platform

3 Fiberglass Multi End Roving by Application

4 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Multi End Roving Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Owens Corning

7.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Owens Corning Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.2 Jushi Group

7.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jushi Group Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jushi Group Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

7.3 TIP Composite

7.3.1 TIP Composite Corporation Information

7.3.2 TIP Composite Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TIP Composite Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TIP Composite Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.3.5 TIP Composite Recent Development

7.4 Nippon Electric Glass

7.4.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Nippon Electric Glass Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.4.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

7.5 Jiangsu Changhai

7.5.1 Jiangsu Changhai Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangsu Changhai Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jiangsu Changhai Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jiangsu Changhai Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.5.5 Jiangsu Changhai Recent Development

7.6 Saint-Gobain

7.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.6.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Saint-Gobain Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Saint-Gobain Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.7 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

7.7.1 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.7.5 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Johns Manville

7.8.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Johns Manville Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Johns Manville Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.9 AGY

7.9.1 AGY Corporation Information

7.9.2 AGY Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AGY Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AGY Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.9.5 AGY Recent Development

7.10 CPIC

7.10.1 CPIC Corporation Information

7.10.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CPIC Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CPIC Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.10.5 CPIC Recent Development

7.11 Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber

7.11.1 Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber Fiberglass Multi End Roving Products Offered

7.11.5 Chong Qing Sanlei Glass Fiber Recent Development

7.12 PPG Industries

7.12.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PPG Industries Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

7.13 CYS Glassfiber

7.13.1 CYS Glassfiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 CYS Glassfiber Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CYS Glassfiber Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CYS Glassfiber Products Offered

7.13.5 CYS Glassfiber Recent Development

7.14 Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology

7.14.1 Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Taizhou Qixin GFRP Technology Recent Development

7.15 Beihai Fiberglass

7.15.1 Beihai Fiberglass Corporation Information

7.15.2 Beihai Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Beihai Fiberglass Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Beihai Fiberglass Products Offered

7.15.5 Beihai Fiberglass Recent Development

7.16 Taishan Fiberglass

7.16.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

7.16.2 Taishan Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Taishan Fiberglass Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Taishan Fiberglass Products Offered

7.16.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

7.17 Jining Huayi Composites

7.17.1 Jining Huayi Composites Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jining Huayi Composites Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jining Huayi Composites Fiberglass Multi End Roving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jining Huayi Composites Products Offered

7.17.5 Jining Huayi Composites Recent Development

