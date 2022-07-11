Insights on the Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Non-metallic Electrical Box market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Non-metallic Electrical Box market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Non-metallic Electrical Box market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non-metallic Electrical Box market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Fiberglass Electrical Box accounting for % of the Non-metallic Electrical Box global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358432/non-metallic-electrical-box

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Non-metallic Electrical Box performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Non-metallic Electrical Box type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Non-metallic Electrical Box?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Fiberglass Electrical Box

Plastic Electrical Box

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Eaton

Hammond

ABB

Omega Engineering

Emerson Electric

Hubbell

Kraloy

Engineered Products Company

Polycase

Carlon

SnapNrack

Arlington Industries

Allied Moulded

IPEX USA LLC

Stahlin

FCG Flameproof Control Gears

Clipsal

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Non-metallic Electrical Box by Platform

3 Non-metallic Electrical Box by Application

4 Global Non-metallic Electrical Box Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Electrical Box Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eaton

7.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Eaton Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Eaton Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.1.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.2 Hammond

7.2.1 Hammond Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hammond Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hammond Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hammond Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.2.5 Hammond Recent Development

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ABB Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ABB Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.3.5 ABB Recent Development

7.4 Omega Engineering

7.4.1 Omega Engineering Corporation Information

7.4.2 Omega Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Omega Engineering Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Omega Engineering Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.4.5 Omega Engineering Recent Development

7.5 Emerson Electric

7.5.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

7.5.2 Emerson Electric Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Emerson Electric Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Emerson Electric Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.5.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

7.6 Hubbell

7.6.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hubbell Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hubbell Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hubbell Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.6.5 Hubbell Recent Development

7.7 Kraloy

7.7.1 Kraloy Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kraloy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kraloy Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kraloy Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.7.5 Kraloy Recent Development

7.8 Engineered Products Company

7.8.1 Engineered Products Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Engineered Products Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Engineered Products Company Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Engineered Products Company Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.8.5 Engineered Products Company Recent Development

7.9 Polycase

7.9.1 Polycase Corporation Information

7.9.2 Polycase Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Polycase Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Polycase Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.9.5 Polycase Recent Development

7.10 Carlon

7.10.1 Carlon Corporation Information

7.10.2 Carlon Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Carlon Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Carlon Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.10.5 Carlon Recent Development

7.11 SnapNrack

7.11.1 SnapNrack Corporation Information

7.11.2 SnapNrack Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SnapNrack Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SnapNrack Non-metallic Electrical Box Products Offered

7.11.5 SnapNrack Recent Development

7.12 Arlington Industries

7.12.1 Arlington Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 Arlington Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Arlington Industries Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Arlington Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 Arlington Industries Recent Development

7.13 Allied Moulded

7.13.1 Allied Moulded Corporation Information

7.13.2 Allied Moulded Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Allied Moulded Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Allied Moulded Products Offered

7.13.5 Allied Moulded Recent Development

7.14 IPEX USA LLC

7.14.1 IPEX USA LLC Corporation Information

7.14.2 IPEX USA LLC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IPEX USA LLC Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IPEX USA LLC Products Offered

7.14.5 IPEX USA LLC Recent Development

7.15 Stahlin

7.15.1 Stahlin Corporation Information

7.15.2 Stahlin Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Stahlin Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Stahlin Products Offered

7.15.5 Stahlin Recent Development

7.16 FCG Flameproof Control Gears

7.16.1 FCG Flameproof Control Gears Corporation Information

7.16.2 FCG Flameproof Control Gears Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 FCG Flameproof Control Gears Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 FCG Flameproof Control Gears Products Offered

7.16.5 FCG Flameproof Control Gears Recent Development

7.17 Clipsal

7.17.1 Clipsal Corporation Information

7.17.2 Clipsal Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Clipsal Non-metallic Electrical Box Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Clipsal Products Offered

7.17.5 Clipsal Recent Development

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358432/non-metallic-electrical-box

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States