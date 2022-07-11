Parcel Delivery Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Parcel Delivery Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Parcel Delivery Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Parcel Delivery market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Parcel Delivery market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parcel Delivery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Parcel Delivery market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Parcel Delivery Market Segment by Type

General Delivery

Same Day Delivery

Next Day Delivery

Parcel Delivery Market Segment by Application

National Business

International Business

The report on the Parcel Delivery market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

J&T Express

Classic Express Services

Flash Express

Kerry Express

Poslaju

City-Link Expres

Skynet

Gdex

Xdel

Ninja Van

DHL Express

Pickupp

IDelivery SG

Singapore Post

SF EXPRESS

Best Inc.

ZTO

M Xpress

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Parcel Delivery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Parcel Delivery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Parcel Delivery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Parcel Delivery with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Parcel Delivery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Parcel Delivery Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Parcel Delivery Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Parcel Delivery Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Parcel Delivery Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Parcel Delivery Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Parcel Delivery Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Parcel Delivery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Parcel Delivery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Parcel Delivery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Parcel Delivery Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Parcel Delivery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Parcel Delivery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Parcel Delivery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Parcel Delivery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Parcel Delivery Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Parcel Delivery Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 J&T Express

7.1.1 J&T Express Company Details

7.1.2 J&T Express Business Overview

7.1.3 J&T Express Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.1.4 J&T Express Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 J&T Express Recent Development

7.2 Classic Express Services

7.2.1 Classic Express Services Company Details

7.2.2 Classic Express Services Business Overview

7.2.3 Classic Express Services Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.2.4 Classic Express Services Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Classic Express Services Recent Development

7.3 Flash Express

7.3.1 Flash Express Company Details

7.3.2 Flash Express Business Overview

7.3.3 Flash Express Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.3.4 Flash Express Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Flash Express Recent Development

7.4 Kerry Express

7.4.1 Kerry Express Company Details

7.4.2 Kerry Express Business Overview

7.4.3 Kerry Express Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.4.4 Kerry Express Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Kerry Express Recent Development

7.5 Poslaju

7.5.1 Poslaju Company Details

7.5.2 Poslaju Business Overview

7.5.3 Poslaju Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.5.4 Poslaju Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Poslaju Recent Development

7.6 City-Link Expres

7.6.1 City-Link Expres Company Details

7.6.2 City-Link Expres Business Overview

7.6.3 City-Link Expres Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.6.4 City-Link Expres Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 City-Link Expres Recent Development

7.7 Skynet

7.7.1 Skynet Company Details

7.7.2 Skynet Business Overview

7.7.3 Skynet Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.7.4 Skynet Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Skynet Recent Development

7.8 Gdex

7.8.1 Gdex Company Details

7.8.2 Gdex Business Overview

7.8.3 Gdex Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.8.4 Gdex Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Gdex Recent Development

7.9 Xdel

7.9.1 Xdel Company Details

7.9.2 Xdel Business Overview

7.9.3 Xdel Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.9.4 Xdel Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Xdel Recent Development

7.10 Ninja Van

7.10.1 Ninja Van Company Details

7.10.2 Ninja Van Business Overview

7.10.3 Ninja Van Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.10.4 Ninja Van Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Ninja Van Recent Development

7.11 DHL Express

7.11.1 DHL Express Company Details

7.11.2 DHL Express Business Overview

7.11.3 DHL Express Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.11.4 DHL Express Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 DHL Express Recent Development

7.12 Pickupp

7.12.1 Pickupp Company Details

7.12.2 Pickupp Business Overview

7.12.3 Pickupp Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.12.4 Pickupp Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Pickupp Recent Development

7.13 IDelivery SG

7.13.1 IDelivery SG Company Details

7.13.2 IDelivery SG Business Overview

7.13.3 IDelivery SG Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.13.4 IDelivery SG Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 IDelivery SG Recent Development

7.14 Singapore Post

7.14.1 Singapore Post Company Details

7.14.2 Singapore Post Business Overview

7.14.3 Singapore Post Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.14.4 Singapore Post Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Singapore Post Recent Development

7.15 SF EXPRESS

7.15.1 SF EXPRESS Company Details

7.15.2 SF EXPRESS Business Overview

7.15.3 SF EXPRESS Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.15.4 SF EXPRESS Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 SF EXPRESS Recent Development

7.16 Best Inc.

7.16.1 Best Inc. Company Details

7.16.2 Best Inc. Business Overview

7.16.3 Best Inc. Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.16.4 Best Inc. Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Best Inc. Recent Development

7.17 ZTO

7.17.1 ZTO Company Details

7.17.2 ZTO Business Overview

7.17.3 ZTO Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.17.4 ZTO Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 ZTO Recent Development

7.18 M Xpress

7.18.1 M Xpress Company Details

7.18.2 M Xpress Business Overview

7.18.3 M Xpress Parcel Delivery Introduction

7.18.4 M Xpress Revenue in Parcel Delivery Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 M Xpress Recent Development

