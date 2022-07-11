Insights on the Plasma Display Module Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Plasma Display Module market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Plasma Display Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Plasma Display Module Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States Plasma Display Module market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plasma Display Module market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Small Size Display Below 42 Inch accounting for % of the Plasma Display Module global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Plasma TV was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Plasma Display Module performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Plasma Display Module type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Plasma Display Module?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Small Size Display Below 42 Inch

Middle Size Display 42-51 Inch

Large Size Display Above 51 Inch

Segment by Application

Plasma TV

Seamless Video Wall

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Panasonic

Samsung

LG

Pioneer

Hitachi (Fujitsu)

Changhong

Vishay Intertechnology

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Plasma Display Module by Platform

3 Plasma Display Module by Application

4 Global Plasma Display Module Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Plasma Display Module Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plasma Display Module Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plasma Display Module Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plasma Display Module Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plasma Display Module Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plasma Display Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plasma Display Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plasma Display Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plasma Display Module Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plasma Display Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plasma Display Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plasma Display Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plasma Display Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plasma Display Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plasma Display Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Panasonic

7.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Panasonic Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Panasonic Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.2.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Samsung Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Samsung Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.2.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.3 LG

7.3.1 LG Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LG Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LG Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.3.5 LG Recent Development

7.4 Pioneer

7.4.1 Pioneer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pioneer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Pioneer Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Pioneer Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.4.5 Pioneer Recent Development

7.5 Hitachi (Fujitsu)

7.5.1 Hitachi (Fujitsu) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi (Fujitsu) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hitachi (Fujitsu) Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hitachi (Fujitsu) Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.5.5 Hitachi (Fujitsu) Recent Development

7.6 Changhong

7.6.1 Changhong Corporation Information

7.6.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Changhong Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Changhong Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.6.5 Changhong Recent Development

7.7 Vishay Intertechnology

7.7.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vishay Intertechnology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vishay Intertechnology Plasma Display Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vishay Intertechnology Plasma Display Module Products Offered

7.7.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Development

