Global Motor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Motor market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial and Control Motors
Micro Motor
Segment by Application
Industrial Machinery
Automobile
HVAC
Aviation and Transportation
Home Appliance
Others
By Company
ABB
Siemens
WEG
Regal Beloit
Nidec
GE
TMEIC
SEVA-tec
Wolong
ANHUI WANNAN ELECTRIC MACHINE
Jiamusi Electric Machine
Shanghai Electric Machinery
Jiangsu dazhong Electromotor
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial and Control Motors
1.2.3 Micro Motor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Machinery
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 HVAC
1.3.5 Aviation and Transportation
1.3.6 Home Appliance
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Motor Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Motor Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Motor Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Motor Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Motor Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Motor Industry Trends
2.3.2 Motor Market Drivers
2.3.3 Motor Market Challenges
2.3.4 Motor Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Motor Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Motor Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Motor Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Motor Revenue
3.4 Global Motor Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global M
