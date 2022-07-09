Global Marine Electronics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Marine Electronics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
GPS & Radar Systems
Fish Finders & Sonar
Marine Autopilots
Communication Equipment
Audio & Video Equipment
Segment by Application
Merchant Marine
Fishing Vessel
Yachts/Recreation
Military
Underwater Drones
By Company
Furuno
W?rtsil?
Garmin
Kongsberg Maritime
Navico
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
JRC
Northrop Grumman
FLIR Systems
Thales Group
Ultra Electronics
Raytheon Ansch?tz
ICOM
Johnson Outdoors
Highlander
Kraken Robotics
Neptune Sonar
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GPS & Radar Systems
1.2.3 Fish Finders & Sonar
1.2.4 Marine Autopilots
1.2.5 Communication Equipment
1.2.6 Audio & Video Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Merchant Marine
1.3.3 Fishing Vessel
1.3.4 Yachts/Recreation
1.3.5 Military
1.3.6 Underwater Drones
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Marine Electronics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Marine Electronics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Marine Electronics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Marine Electronics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Marine Electronics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Marine Electronics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Marine Electronics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Marine Electronics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Marine Electronics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Marine Electronics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Marine Electronics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Marine Electronics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
