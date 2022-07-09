Global Extrusion Press Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Extrusion Press market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Extrusion Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aluminium Extrusion Press
Copper Extrusion Press
Segment by Application
Transportation
Construction
Machinery
By Company
SMS
Danieli
UBE
TZCO
Bosch Rexroth
Shanghai Electric
China National Heavy Machinery
Presezzi Extrusion
Xinxinke Extrusion
Wuxi Weite Machinery
Cheng Hua Machinery
Dazhou Machinery
Yuen-Sun Machinery
RL Best
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Extrusion Press Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Extrusion Press Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminium Extrusion Press
1.2.3 Copper Extrusion Press
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Extrusion Press Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Machinery
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Extrusion Press Production
2.1 Global Extrusion Press Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Extrusion Press Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Extrusion Press Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Extrusion Press Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Extrusion Press Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Extrusion Press Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Extrusion Press Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Extrusion Press Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Extrusion Press Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Extrusion Press Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Extrusion Press Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Extrusion Press by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Extrusion Press Revenue by Region
