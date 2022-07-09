Global Robotic Welding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Robotic Welding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robotic Welding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Arc Welding
Spot Welding
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Electricals & Electronics
Metals & Machinery
Others
By Company
Fanuc
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Comau
Mitsubishi
Hyundai Robotics
Yamaha
EFORT Group
Nanjing Estun
Daihen
Staubli
Siasun
STEP
Panasonic
Cloos
IGM Robotersysteme
Production by Region
Europe
China
South Korea
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Robotic Welding Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Robotic Welding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Arc Welding
1.2.3 Spot Welding
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Robotic Welding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.3 Electricals & Electronics
1.3.4 Metals & Machinery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Robotic Welding Production
2.1 Global Robotic Welding Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Robotic Welding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Robotic Welding Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Robotic Welding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Robotic Welding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 China
2.6 South Korea
2.7 Japan
3 Global Robotic Welding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Robotic Welding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Robotic Welding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Robotic Welding Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Robotic Welding Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Robotic Welding Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Robotic Welding by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global
