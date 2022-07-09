Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Heat-Exchange Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat-Exchange Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger
Plate Heat Exchanger
Air-cooled Heat Exchanger
Segment by Application
Petrochemical
Power and Metallurgy
Ship
Mechanical
Food
Pharmaceutical
Other
By Company
Alfa Laval
Kelvion (GEA)
IHI
SPX Corporation
Danfoss (Sondex)
API Heat Transfer
SPX Flow
Doosan
KNM
Xylem
Swep
FUNKE
HISAKA WORKS, LTD.
LARSEN & TOUBRO
THT
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Lanke Shihua
Accessen
KTR
Oeltechnik
Siping Vickers Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.
Lanzhou lanshi Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shandong Beichen
Thermowave
Hubei Defon Heat Exchange Equipment Co., Ltd.
FL-HTEP
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Asia-Pacific
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heat-Exchange Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger
1.2.3 Plate Heat Exchanger
1.2.4 Air-cooled Heat Exchanger
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petrochemical
1.3.3 Power and Metallurgy
1.3.4 Ship
1.3.5 Mechanical
1.3.6 Food
1.3.7 Pharmaceutical
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Production
2.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Asia-Pacific
3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heat-Exchange Equipment Revenue by Region: 20
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Heat Sealing Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Atmospheric Heat Treatment Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2022 Global Bag Heat Sealing Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Heat Treatment Temperature Control Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028