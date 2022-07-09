Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Traction Motor Core market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Traction Motor Core market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Permanent Magnet Motor Cores
AC Induction Motor Cores
Segment by Application
HEV
EV
By Company
Mitsui High-tec
Yutaka Giken
Kienle Spiess
Shiri Electromechanical Technology
Tempel Steel Co
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
Suzhou Fine-stamping
Foshan AOYA Mechanical
POSCO
Kuroda Precision
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Traction Motor Core Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Magnet Motor Cores
1.2.3 AC Induction Motor Cores
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 HEV
1.3.3 EV
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Production
2.1 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Traction Motor Core Sales by Region
