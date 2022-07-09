Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Tunnel Washers
Washer Extractors
Segment by Application
Hospitality
Laundry Home
Healthcare
School
Other
By Company
Alliance Laundry Systems
Whirlpool
Miele
Electrolux
Fagor
Jensen-group
Pellerin Milnor
Dexter
Kannegiesser
GA Braun Inc.
Ellis Corporation
Girbau
Lavatec
EDRO
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tunnel Washers
1.2.3 Washer Extractors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitality
1.3.3 Laundry Home
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 School
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Production
2.1 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Commercial Laundry (Tunnel Washers and Washer Extractors) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Commer
