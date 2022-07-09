Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Full-Closed PEDs
Semi-Closed PEDs
Half Height PEDs
Segment by Application
Subway
Light Rail Transit (LRT)
By Company
Nabtesco
Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical
Faiveley (Wabtec)
China Fangda Group
Jiacheng
Panasonic
Horton Automatics
Stanley
Shanghai Electric
Westinghouse(Knorr-Bremse)
KTK Group
Manusa
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Full-Closed PEDs
1.2.3 Semi-Closed PEDs
1.2.4 Half Height PEDs
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Subway
1.3.3 Light Rail Transit (LRT)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Production
2.1 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Platform Edge Doors (PEDs) Sa
