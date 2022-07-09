Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Fiber Sling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Fiber Sling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nylon Fiber Sling
Polyester Fiber Sling
Polypropylene Fiber Sling
Other Types
Segment by Application
Industry
Port Loading and Unloading
Ocean Engineering
Transportation
Others
By Company
Juli Sling Co., Ltd
Cortland Company
Gostern Rigging Co., Ltd.
Bishop Lifting Products, Inc (BLP)
Dolezych
Lankhorst Ropes
Yale Cordage
Dynamica Ropes
Hanes Supply, Inc.
Slingmax
Beijing Lieying Lifting Appliances Rigging Group Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Southeast Asia
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Fiber Sling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon Fiber Sling
1.2.3 Polyester Fiber Sling
1.2.4 Polypropylene Fiber Sling
1.2.5 Other Types
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industry
1.3.3 Port Loading and Unloading
1.3.4 Ocean Engineering
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Sling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
