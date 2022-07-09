Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)
Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)
Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)
Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)
Other
Segment by Application
National Defense Security
Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy
Food And Agriculture
Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis
Vegetation And Ecological Research
Environmental Recycling Field
Other
By Company
Headwall Photonics
Specim
Resonon
IMEC
Surface Optics
Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S
Corning (NovaSol)
ITRES
Telops
BaySpec
Brimrose
Zolix
Wayho Technology
Inno-spec
Spectra Vista
Cubert
TruTag
Ocean Insight
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)
1.2.3 Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)
1.2.4 Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)
1.2.5 Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 National Defense Security
1.3.3 Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy
1.3.4 Food And Agriculture
1.3.5 Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis
1.3.6 Vegetation And Ecological Research
1.3.7 Environmental Recycling Field
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Production
2.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging (HSI) Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
