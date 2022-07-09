Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Azimuth Thrusters
Tunnel Thrusters
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas Rig
Military Vessels
Ferry (Passenger Ship and RoRo-Passenger Ship)
Cruise Ship
Offshore Vessel
Oil Tanker
Chemical Tanker
LNG Carrier
LPG Carrier
Other
By Company
W?rtsil? Corporation
SCHOTTEL Group
Kawasaki
Kongsberg
Berg Propulsion
Brunvoll
IHI
Thrustmaster
Veth Propulsion
Steerprop
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
NGC
ABB Marine
Voith Turbo
Jastram
Wuxi Ruifeng Marine
Hydromaster
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Azimuth Thrusters
1.2.3 Tunnel Thrusters
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas Rig
1.3.3 Military Vessels
1.3.4 Ferry (Passenger Ship and RoRo-Passenger Ship)
1.3.5 Cruise Ship
1.3.6 Offshore Vessel
1.3.7 Oil Tanker
1.3.8 Chemical Tanker
1.3.9 LNG Carrier
1.3.10 LPG Carrier
1.3.11 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production
2.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Outlook 2022