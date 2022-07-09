Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Electro-Pneumatic Positioners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single Acting Positioners
Double Acting Positioners
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Others
By Company
Emerson
Flowserve
Siemens
ABB
Baker Hughes
Rotork
SAMSON
SMC
Neles (Formerly Metso)
B?rkert
Schneider Electric
Nihon KOSO Co.,Ltd
GEMU Group
Rotex Automation
VRG Controls
Westlock Controls
3S CO.,LTD.
Valve Related Controls (VRC)
EAA Electric (Snda Industry)
ChangShu Huier
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Acting Positioners
1.2.3 Double Acting Positioners
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Chemical
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Production
2.1 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electro-Pneumatic Positioners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global
