Global Pipe Jacking Service Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Pipe Jacking Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe Jacking Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below DN1000mm
DN1000mm-DN2000mm
Above DN2000mm
Segment by Application
Water and Wastewater
Oil and Gas
Electricity and Telecom
Others
By Company
Royal BAM Group
VINCI Construction
Hochtief
Skanska
China Communications Construction Company
Primoris Services Corporation
Morgan Sindall
Murphy
McConnell Dowell (Aveng)
Barhale
Ward and Burke
Bothar
Donegan Civil Engineering
Active Tunnelling
A E Yates Group
Esor
Electra Group
Rimon Group
EJM Pipe Services
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Pipe Jacking Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below DN1000mm
1.2.3 DN1000mm-DN2000mm
1.2.4 Above DN2000mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pipe Jacking Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water and Wastewater
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Electricity and Telecom
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Pipe Jacking Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Pipe Jacking Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Pipe Jacking Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Pipe Jacking Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Pipe Jacking Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Pipe Jacking Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Pipe Jacking Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Pipe Jacking Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Pipe Jacking Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Pipe Jacking Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Pipe Jacking Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Pipe Jacking Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pipe Jacking Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
