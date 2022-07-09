Global Die Casting Machinery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Die Casting Machinery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine
Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine
Segment by Application
Automobile
Household Appliances
3C Industry
Others
By Company
Buhler
Shibaura Machine
Frech
UBE Machinery
Toyo Machinery & Metal
Italpresse
Colosio Srl
Birch Machinery Company
Zitai Precision Machinery
L.K. Group
Yizumi Group
Guannan Die Casting Machine
Suzhou Sanji
Wuxi Xinjiasheng
Ningbo Dongfang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
China Taiwan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Die Casting Machinery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine
1.2.3 Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Household Appliances
1.3.4 3C Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Die Casting Machinery Production
2.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 China Taiwan
3 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Die Casting Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Die Casting Machinery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Die Casting Machinery Sales b
