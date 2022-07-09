Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Industrial Heat Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Heat Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
70?C below
70?C – 90?C
90?C – 120?C
120?C above
Segment by Application
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Paper & Plup
Oil Refining
Metal Industry
Machinery Manufacturing
Electronics
Others
By Company
KOBELCO
Oilon
GEA Refrigeration
Emerson Electric
Johnson Controls
Mayekawa
Star Refrigeration
OCHSNER
ENGIE Refrigeration
Friotherm
Combitherm
Frigopol
PHNIX Technology
NKXTA
Moon Environment Technology
Zhengxu New Energy Equipment Technology
Lingye Energy Saving Technology
Keling Energy Saving
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Heat Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 70?C below
1.2.3 70?C – 90?C
1.2.4 90?C – 120?C
1.2.5 120?C above
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical
1.3.3 Food & Beverage
1.3.4 Paper & Plup
1.3.5 Oil Refining
1.3.6 Metal Industry
1.3.7 Machinery Manufacturing
1.3.8 Electronics
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Production
2.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Heat Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2
