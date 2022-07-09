Global Elevator Ropes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Elevator Ropes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elevator Ropes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fiber Core (FC)
Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC)
Others
Segment by Application
Traction Elevator
Hydraulic Elevator
Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevator
By Company
PFEIFER
Tokyo Rope Mfg
Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope
BRUGG Lifting AG
Goldsun Wire Rope
Gustav Wolf GmbH
Bekaert
KISWIRE LTD
Bharat Wire Ropes
Usha Martin
Santini Funi Srl
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elevator Ropes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elevator Ropes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiber Core (FC)
1.2.3 Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elevator Ropes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Traction Elevator
1.3.3 Hydraulic Elevator
1.3.4 Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevator
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Elevator Ropes Production
2.1 Global Elevator Ropes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Elevator Ropes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Elevator Ropes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Elevator Ropes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Elevator Ropes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 South Korea
2.10 India
3 Global Elevator Ropes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Elevator Ropes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Elevator Ropes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Elevator Ropes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Elevator Ropes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Elevat
