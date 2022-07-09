Global Die Casting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Die Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aluminum Die Casting

Magnesium Die Casting

Zinc Die Casting

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Communication Equipment

3C Products

Medical Device

Power Tools

Others

By Company

Nemak

Ryobi

Ahresty

Georg Fischer

Dynacast

DGS

Handtmann

Martinrea

Endurance

Gibbs

Guangdong Hongtu Technology

IKD Company

Guangdong Wencan Die Casting

Ningbo Xusheng Auto Technology

Chongqing Yujiang Die Casting

Ningbo Sinyuan ZM Technology

Shanghai Shunfu Precision Technology

Jiangsu Favour Automotive

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Mexico

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Die Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Die Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aluminum Die Casting

1.2.3 Magnesium Die Casting

1.2.4 Zinc Die Casting

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Die Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Communication Equipment

1.3.4 3C Products

1.3.5 Medical Device

1.3.6 Power Tools

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Die Casting Production

2.1 Global Die Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Die Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Die Casting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Die Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Die Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Mexico

2.9 India

3 Global Die Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Die Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Die Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Die Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Die Casting Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Die Casting Sales by Region (2017-2022)

