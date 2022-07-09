Global Die Casting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Die Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Die Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aluminum Die Casting
Magnesium Die Casting
Zinc Die Casting
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Communication Equipment
3C Products
Medical Device
Power Tools
Others
By Company
Nemak
Ryobi
Ahresty
Georg Fischer
Dynacast
DGS
Handtmann
Martinrea
Endurance
Gibbs
Guangdong Hongtu Technology
IKD Company
Guangdong Wencan Die Casting
Ningbo Xusheng Auto Technology
Chongqing Yujiang Die Casting
Ningbo Sinyuan ZM Technology
Shanghai Shunfu Precision Technology
Jiangsu Favour Automotive
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Mexico
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Die Casting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Die Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aluminum Die Casting
1.2.3 Magnesium Die Casting
1.2.4 Zinc Die Casting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Die Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Communication Equipment
1.3.4 3C Products
1.3.5 Medical Device
1.3.6 Power Tools
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Die Casting Production
2.1 Global Die Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Die Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Die Casting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Die Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Die Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Mexico
2.9 India
3 Global Die Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Die Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Die Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Die Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Die Casting Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Die Casting Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Die Casting b
