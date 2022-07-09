Global FACTS Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FACTS Devices market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FACTS Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

SVC

SVG

Segment by Application

Metallurgy and Steel

Mining

New Energy

Chemical

Transportation

Others

By Company

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Liaoning Rongxin Xingye Power Technology Co.,Ltd

GE

FGI

Toshiba

Taikai Power Electronic Co.,Ltd

Sieyuan Electric Co., Ltd

Hyosung

NR Electric Co., Ltd

AMSC

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global FACTS Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 SVC

1.2.3 SVG

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global FACTS Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metallurgy and Steel

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 New Energy

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Transportation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global FACTS Devices Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 FACTS Devices Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 FACTS Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 FACTS Devices Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 FACTS Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 FACTS Devices Market Dynamics

2.3.1 FACTS Devices Industry Trends

2.3.2 FACTS Devices Market Drivers

2.3.3 FACTS Devices Market Challenges

2.3.4 FACTS Devices Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top FACTS Devices Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top FACTS Devices Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global FACTS Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global FACTS Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by FACTS Dev

