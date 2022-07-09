Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
X Ray
Gamma Ray
Neutron Ray
Segment by Application
Automobile Parts
Aircraft Parts
Gas and Oil Pipelines
Construction
Power Plant
Others
By Company
Rigaku
GE
COMET Group
Spellman
Foma BOHEMIA Ltd
Aolong Group
Unicomp Technology
Dandong NDT Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 X Ray
1.2.3 Gamma Ray
1.2.4 Neutron Ray
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Parts
1.3.3 Aircraft Parts
1.3.4 Gas and Oil Pipelines
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Power Plant
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Production
2.1 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-destructive Testing Radiography Equipment Sales Estimates an
