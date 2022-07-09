Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Water Treatment Equipment and Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Component and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Component and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Component
Pumps
UV Systems
Ozone Systems
Underdrain Filtration Systems
Aeration Systems
Chlorine Dosing Systems
Clarification Systems
Segment by Application
Municipal
Industrial
Residential
Commercial Buildings
Infrastructure
Others
By Company
Ecolab
Xylem
SUEZ
Kurita
Yokogawa
Sumitomo
Evoqua Water
Alfa Laval
Memiontec
Veolia
Pentair
TECHKEM
CHEMKIMIA
HUBER Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Component
1.2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Component, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pumps
1.2.3 UV Systems
1.2.4 Ozone Systems
1.2.5 Underdrain Filtration Systems
1.2.6 Aeration Systems
1.2.7 Chlorine Dosing Systems
1.2.8 Clarification Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Municipal
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Commercial Buildings
1.3.6 Infrastructure
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Industry Trends
2.3.2 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Drivers
2.3.3 Water Trea
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028