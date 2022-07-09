Uncategorized

Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Water Treatment Equipment and Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Component and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Component and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Component

Pumps

UV Systems

Ozone Systems

Underdrain Filtration Systems

Aeration Systems

Chlorine Dosing Systems

Clarification Systems

Segment by Application

Municipal

Industrial

Residential

Commercial Buildings

Infrastructure

Others

By Company

Ecolab

Xylem

SUEZ

Kurita

Yokogawa

Sumitomo

Evoqua Water

Alfa Laval

Memiontec

Veolia

Pentair

TECHKEM

CHEMKIMIA

HUBER Group

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Component
1.2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Component, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pumps
1.2.3 UV Systems
1.2.4 Ozone Systems
1.2.5 Underdrain Filtration Systems
1.2.6 Aeration Systems
1.2.7 Chlorine Dosing Systems
1.2.8 Clarification Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Municipal
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Commercial Buildings
1.3.6 Infrastructure
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Industry Trends
2.3.2 Water Treatment Equipment and Systems Market Drivers
2.3.3 Water Trea

