Global Microtunnel Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Microtunnel Machine market is segmented by Type and by Ground Conditions. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microtunnel Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Ground Conditions for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Earth Pressure Balance Machines

Slurry Shield (SS)

Pilot Tube Microtunneling (PTMT)

Auger Boring

Vacuum Extraction TBM

Others

Segment by Ground Conditions

Rock

Sand

Clay

Others

By Company

Akkerman

mts Microtunneling Systems

Herrenknecht

CRCHI

Terratec

Vermeer

Bohrtec

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Australia

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Microtunnel Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Earth Pressure Balance Machines
1.2.3 Slurry Shield (SS)
1.2.4 Pilot Tube Microtunneling (PTMT)
1.2.5 Auger Boring
1.2.6 Vacuum Extraction TBM
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Ground Conditions
1.3.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Market Size by Ground Conditions, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rock
1.3.3 Sand
1.3.4 Clay
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Microtunnel Machine Production
2.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Microtunnel Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Microtunnel Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Microtunnel Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Australia
2.8 Japan
3 Global Microtunnel Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Microtunnel Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Microtunnel Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Microtunnel Ma

