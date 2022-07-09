Global Microtunnel Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Microtunnel Machine market is segmented by Type and by Ground Conditions. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microtunnel Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Ground Conditions for the period 2017-2028.
By Company
Akkerman
mts Microtunneling Systems
Herrenknecht
CRCHI
Terratec
Vermeer
Bohrtec
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Australia
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Microtunnel Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Earth Pressure Balance Machines
1.2.3 Slurry Shield (SS)
1.2.4 Pilot Tube Microtunneling (PTMT)
1.2.5 Auger Boring
1.2.6 Vacuum Extraction TBM
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Ground Conditions
1.3.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Market Size by Ground Conditions, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rock
1.3.3 Sand
1.3.4 Clay
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Microtunnel Machine Production
2.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Microtunnel Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Microtunnel Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Microtunnel Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Australia
2.8 Japan
3 Global Microtunnel Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Microtunnel Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Microtunnel Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Microtunnel Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Microtunnel Ma
