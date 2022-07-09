Global Ku-Band BUC Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ku-Band BUC market is segmented by Power and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ku-Band BUC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Power and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Power

Below 8 Watt

12 Watt to 25 Watt

30 Watt to 80 Watt

Above 100 Watt

Segment by Application

Government

Commercial

By Company

New Japan Radio(Nisshinbo Holdings)

CPI

XMW

Norsat

AnaCom

Advantech Wireless

Agilis Satcom

Terrasat

Linwave Technology

Gilat Satellite Networks

Amplus Communication

IDirect (ST Engineering iDirect)

Skyware Technologies

NexGenWave

Alga Microwave

Actox

Production by Region

North America

Europe

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ku-Band BUC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Power

1.2.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size by Power, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Below 8 Watt

1.2.3 12 Watt to 25 Watt

1.2.4 30 Watt to 80 Watt

1.2.5 Above 100 Watt

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ku-Band BUC Production

2.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ku-Band BUC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 South Korea

2.7 Southeast Asia

2.8 Japan

3 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Ku-Band BUC by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Ku-Band BUC Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Ku-Band BUC Reven

