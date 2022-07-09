Global Industrial Scales Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Scales market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Scales market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bench Scales

Platform Scales

Floor Scales

Pallet Truck Scales

Crane Scales

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Medical and Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture and Farming

Others

By Company

Mettler-Toledo

Avery Weigh-Tronix

A&D Weighing

Minebea Intec

Bizerba

PRECIA-MOLEN

EXCELL

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Brechbuhler

Dibal, S.A.

CAS Corporation

Yamato

Radwag

DIGI (Teraoka Seiko)

T-Scale

KERN & SOHN GmbH

Arlyn Scales

CAMRY

Changjiang Scale

Xiangchuan

Techcomp (Precisa)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Scales Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Scales Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bench Scales

1.2.3 Platform Scales

1.2.4 Floor Scales

1.2.5 Pallet Truck Scales

1.2.6 Crane Scales

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Scales Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Medical and Healthcare

1.3.5 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.6 Agriculture and Farming

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Scales Production

2.1 Global Industrial Scales Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Industrial Scales Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Industrial Scales Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Scales Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Scales Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Scales Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Scales Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Industrial Scales Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Industrial Scales Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

