Global Wiring Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wiring Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wiring Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Switches
Dimmers
Receptacles
GFCIs
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Company
Legrand
Schneider Electric
ABB
Panasonic
Eaton
Honeywell
Leviton
Simon
Lutron Electronics
Signify (Philips)
Acuity Brands Lighting
Lite-Puter Enterprise
Hubbell
GE Lighting
Bull
Orbit
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wiring Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Switches
1.2.3 Dimmers
1.2.4 Receptacles
1.2.5 GFCIs
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wiring Devices Production
2.1 Global Wiring Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wiring Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wiring Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wiring Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wiring Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wiring Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wiring Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wiring Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Wiring Devices by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Wiring Devices Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Wiring
