Global Galvo Scanner Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Galvo Scanner market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Galvo Scanner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
3 – 7 mm
10 – 20 mm
25 – 50 mm
Others
Segment by Application
Laser Marking
Laser Engraving
Stage Lighting Control
Laser Drilling
Medical Beauty Industry
Others
By Company
Novanta(CTI&GSI)
SCANLAB
Aerotech
Raylase
Citizen Chiba Presision
Nutfield Technology
Edmund Optics
Sino-Galvo
Shenzhen Han’s Scanner S&T
Sunny Technology
Shenzhen Galvotech
Beijing Century TUOTIAN
Superwave Lasersystem
Beijing JCZ
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Galvo Scanner Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Galvo Scanner Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 3 – 7 mm
1.2.3 10 – 20 mm
1.2.4 25 – 50 mm
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Galvo Scanner Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Laser Marking
1.3.3 Laser Engraving
1.3.4 Stage Lighting Control
1.3.5 Laser Drilling
1.3.6 Medical Beauty Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Galvo Scanner Production
2.1 Global Galvo Scanner Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Galvo Scanner Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Galvo Scanner Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Galvo Scanner Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Galvo Scanner Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Galvo Scanner Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Galvo Scanner Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Galvo Scanner Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Galvo Scanner Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Galvo Scanner Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Galvo Scanner Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Galvo Scanne
