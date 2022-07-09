Global PET Preform Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PET Preform Equipment market is segmented by Mould Cavity and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Preform Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Mould Cavity and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Mould Cavity
Less than 50
50 to 100
More than 100
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
By Company
Husky Injection Molding Systems
SIPA
SACMI
KraussMaffei Group
Nissei ASB Machine
Demark Holding Group
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
SMF Germany
Huayan Americas
Hisson Plastic Machinery
Jon Wai Machinery Works
CYPET Technologies
Powerjet Plastic Machinery
Ningbo Hautek Industries
Polymechplast Machines
Magnum Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Taiwan, China
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PET Preform Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Mould Cavity
1.2.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Size by Mould Cavity, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less than 50
1.2.3 50 to 100
1.2.4 More than 100
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PET Preform Equipment Production
2.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Taiwan, China
2.9 India
3 Global PET Preform Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PET Preform Equipment Sales by Region
3.4.1 Gl
