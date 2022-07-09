Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Swimming Pool Alarms market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimming Pool Alarms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm

Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm

Pool Immersion Alarm

Pool Gate Alarm

Others

Segment by Application

Private Pool

Commercial Swimming pool

Public Swimming Pool

Other

By Company

Maytronics

RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle)

Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)

SPQ Brands (PoolEye)

Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System

Blue Wave Products, Inc.

PBM Industries(Poolguard )

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Swimming Pool Alarms Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm

1.2.3 Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm

1.2.4 Pool Immersion Alarm

1.2.5 Pool Gate Alarm

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Private Pool

1.3.3 Commercial Swimming pool

1.3.4 Public Swimming Pool

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production

2.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Swimming Pool Alarm

