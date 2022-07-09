Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Swimming Pool Alarms market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimming Pool Alarms market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm
Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm
Pool Immersion Alarm
Pool Gate Alarm
Others
Segment by Application
Private Pool
Commercial Swimming pool
Public Swimming Pool
Other
By Company
Maytronics
RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle)
Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)
SPQ Brands (PoolEye)
Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System
Blue Wave Products, Inc.
PBM Industries(Poolguard )
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Swimming Pool Alarms Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm
1.2.3 Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm
1.2.4 Pool Immersion Alarm
1.2.5 Pool Gate Alarm
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Private Pool
1.3.3 Commercial Swimming pool
1.3.4 Public Swimming Pool
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production
2.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Swimming Pool Alarms Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Swimming Pool Alarm
