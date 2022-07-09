Global Rotary Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Rotary Valves market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electric Motors

Hydraulic Motors

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Construction

Medicine Field

Chemical Industry

Mineral

Plastics

Others

By Company

Coperion

DMN-Westinghouse

Emerson

FLSmidth

Schenck Process

GEA

Scheuch

Donaldson Company

Wamgroup

Andritz

Buhler

VDL Industrial Products

ACS Valves

Jaudt

Pelletron Corporation

Bush & Wilton

Gericke

Britton Procol Valves

Vidmar

Swedish Exergy AB

Young Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

