Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Platform Screen Door (PSD) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platform Screen Door (PSD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Full Height Closed Platform Screen Door
Half Height Open Platform Screen Door
Full Height Open Platform Screen Door
Segment by Application
Subway
Others
By Company
Nabtesco
Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical
Faiveley (Wabtec)
China Fangda Group
Jiacheng
Panasonic
Horton Automatics
Stanley
Shanghai Electric
Westinghouse(Knorr-Bremse)
KTK Group
Manusa
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Platform Screen Door (PSD) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Full Height Closed Platform Screen Door
1.2.3 Half Height Open Platform Screen Door
1.2.4 Full Height Open Platform Screen Door
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Subway
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Production
2.1 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
3 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Platform Screen Door (PSD) Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/