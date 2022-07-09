Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
MV and LV Frequency Converter
High Voltage Frequency Converter
Segment by Application
Electric Power
Mining
Metallurgical
Petrochemical
Building Materials
Others
By Company
ABB
SIEMENS
Schneider
Danfoss
Rockwell
YASKAWA
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
Fuji Electric
Inovance Technology
Delta
GE Power Conversion
INVT
Hiconics Eco-energy Technology
VEICHI
HopeSenlan Science and Technology
EURA DRIVES
POWTRAN
Sichuan Jialing Electrical
Xinfengguang Electronics
SINEE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Japan
China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 MV and LV Frequency Converter
1.2.3 High Voltage Frequency Converter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Power
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Metallurgical
1.3.5 Petrochemical
1.3.6 Building Materials
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production
2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
3 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drive (VF
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/