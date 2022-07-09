Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Green Sand Molding Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green Sand Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vertical Green Sand Molding Machine
Horizontal Green Sand Molding Machine
Segment by Application
Automotive
General Machinery
Aerospace and Military
Rail
Others
By Company
Sinto
DISA
Baoding Well
Loramendi (Mondragon)
K?NKEL WAGNER
Tokyu
Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation
Koyo
K?ttner Savelli
SUZHU Foundry Machinery
Juzhu Intelligent Technology
Guangdong Zhongzhu Machinery Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green Sand Molding Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vertical Green Sand Molding Machine
1.2.3 Horizontal Green Sand Molding Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 General Machinery
1.3.4 Aerospace and Military
1.3.5 Rail
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production
2.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 G
