Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Green Sand Molding Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green Sand Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Vertical Green Sand Molding Machine

 

Horizontal Green Sand Molding Machine

 

Segment by Application

Automotive

General Machinery

Aerospace and Military

Rail

Others

By Company

Sinto

DISA

Baoding Well

Loramendi (Mondragon)

K?NKEL WAGNER

Tokyu

Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation

Koyo

K?ttner Savelli

SUZHU Foundry Machinery

Juzhu Intelligent Technology

Guangdong Zhongzhu Machinery Equipment

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green Sand Molding Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vertical Green Sand Molding Machine
1.2.3 Horizontal Green Sand Molding Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 General Machinery
1.3.4 Aerospace and Military
1.3.5 Rail
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production
2.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Green Sand Molding Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 G

 

