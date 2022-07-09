Uncategorized

Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Desktop Equipment

 

Gantry Equipment

 

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Shipbuilding

General Machine Manufacturing

By Company

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

Nova-Tech Engineering

Beijing FSW

FOOKE GmbH

PaR Systems

General Tool Company

Sooncable

Aerospace Engineering Equipment

HAGE Sondermaschinenbau GmbH

Stirtec GmbH

Hitachi

PTG

BTI

Mazak

Jinfeng

Gatwick

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Desktop Equipment
1.2.3 Gantry Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defence
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Shipbuilding
1.3.5 General Machine Manufacturing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Production
2.1 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Friction Stir Welding (FSW

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Group Accounting Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

December 16, 2021

Global Active Wound Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

4 weeks ago

Paraffin Wax Industry (2021 – 2026) – Market Trajectory & Analytics | Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corp., PetroChina International Co., Ltd, Sasol, The International Group, Inc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Petrobras, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., Repsol, Cepsa.

December 13, 2021

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market Growth By Top Companies with Forecast 2028

December 15, 2021
Back to top button